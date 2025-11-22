3700 Horsepower motor installed at Jayakwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Under the new water supply scheme, a 3700-horsepower electric motor was installed on Saturday at the jackwell of the Jayakwadi dam with the help of a crane. The motor will draw 45 lakh liters of water per hour. This marks a major milestone in the water supply project.

The first phase of the jackwell work has been completed, and two pumps have been installed for water lifting. After the slab work over the pumps was finished, the installation of the 3700 HP electric motor was carried out on Saturday. With the help of an 80-ton capacity crane, the 16-ton motor was lifted and mounted on the pump. Expert engineers and workers from the company were called for the installation. Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran’s chief engineer Manisha Palande and executive engineer Tushar Tekawade were present during the process. After installation, the experts inspected the setup to ensure the motor was correctly fitted. Finally, the experts gave the green signal confirming successful installation.

Jackwell work in final stages

The jackwell project has reached its final stage. Phase one has been completed, and work on phase two is nearing completion. Before allowing water into the jackwell, cleaning operations have begun. Soon, water will be brought in using the siphon method.

Pressure valve connected to pump

A pressure valve has been connected to the 3700 HP pump installed in the jackwell, through which water will be lifted.