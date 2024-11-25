376 vehicle owners update addresses in 10 months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In the past 10 months, 376 vehicle owners have updated their addresses on their RC books after relocating to new permanent residences. The trend highlights a growing need for accurate records among vehicle owners.

Along with changing the address on their RC books, a large number of people have also updated their licenses. In the last 10 months, 246 people have changed their address on their licenses. The address change is allowed after completing the required application process and submitting the necessary documents.

2-3 drivers change address daily.

On average, 2 to 3 vehicle owners change their address on their RC books and licenses each day.

Reasons for changing RC address

Vehicle owners update their address on their RC books when they move to a new place or city, or when corrections or updates are needed.

RC address change statistics

2022: 379

2023: 372

2024: 376

Smart RC in use

The RTO now issues smart RCs. After completing the vehicle purchase process, the RC is sent to the owner by post.

How to change your address

To change the address, submit an online application. The address on the Aadhaar card is accepted. Afterwards, submit the required documents to the RTO office.

Online address change

Vehicle owners can change the address on both their RC books and licenses through the online process, making it easier for everyone to apply.-------(Vijay Kathole, Road Transport Officer)