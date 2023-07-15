377 PG students confirm admissions in 2nd phase

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 377 youths have confirmed their admissions in the postgraduate departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday, the second phase under Science and Technology faculty.

With this, the total number of candidates confirmed the admissions is 520. A total of 666 students registered for the 20 courses under the science and technology faculty admissions within the jurisdiction of the university while 377 took the admissions at the main auditorium from 10 am to 5 pm, today.

The first phase of admission was completed on July 11 and 143 candidates took the admissions in it.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole took the reviews of the admission rounds.

President of Admission Committee Capt Dr Suresh Gaikwad, deputy Registrar Dr I R Manza, director of sub-centre (Dharashiv) Dr Prashant Dixit, Finance and Accounts Officer Pradeekumar Deshmukh, Dr Ram Chavan, Dr Bhaskar Sathe and others were present. VC Dr Pramod Yeole welcomed the girl who was today’s first candidate to take admissions in Chemistry Department.

Box

Counselling round for remaining courses on July 17

The third counselling round for the students of Humanities, Interdisciplinary, Commerce and Management and professional courses will be organised on July 17.

Box

Spot admissions

If seats remain vacant in the third round, spot admissions will be given on the vacant seats to those who have registered or not, between July 18 and 24.