38 child marriages prevented in eight months;

District-wide intensive campaign till January 26

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An intensive campaign is underway across the district till January 26 through the State Women and Child Development Department, along with the Zilla Parishad’s Women and Child Welfare, Education, Health and Panchayat departments, to make the district child-marriage-free. However, the overall situation remains worrying. In just eight months from April to November 2025 the administration succeeded in preventing 38 child marriages, while seven families have been booked.

Under the leadership of prime minister Narendra Modi, the Child Marriage-Free India initiative, launched on November 27, 2024, recently completed one year. Against this backdrop, the district administration has launched a special campaign from October 15 to January 26 with the goal of making the entire Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district child-marriage-free by 2030.

Data shows that 13 child marriages were stopped in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar tehsil, 6 in Paithan, 5 in Gangapur, 2 each in Vaijapur and Kannad, 1 in Khultabad, 4 in Phulambri, 1 in Soygaon, and 4 in Sillod, adding up to a total of 38.

Unsafe social environments, financial pressures and misconceptions often push parents to marry off underage daughters to "reduce responsibility." This exposes girls to severe physical and psychological harm. Early pregnancies also increase risks of child and maternal mortality, as observed by the Health Department.

To address this, gram panchayats, schools, marketplaces and government offices are administering anti-child-marriage pledges. Awareness campaigns are being conducted, and mobile and toll-free numbers are displayed to alert police about suspected attempts. Schools are creating awareness among students, who are also conducting village rallies. The Health Department is providing counselling, and Village Child Protection Officers, ASHA workers and Anganwadi staff have been alerted.

Government agencies, socio-religious leaders, local bodies, educational institutions, NGOs, citizens, caterers and band groups are all being engaged to prevent child marriages and explain the seriousness of the Child Marriage Prevention Act.

— Mahadev Dongre, child protection officer, women & child development department