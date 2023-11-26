381 grievances related to CMO disposed in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district administration has disposed of 381 grievances related to the Chief Minister’s Secretariate Cell.

It may be noted the State Government started the CM’s Secretariate Cell for the quick redressal of citizens. The Cell was established in the district collector's office in 2023.

The administration received 1139 grievances during the last ten months while 381 were disposed while action is yet to be taken on 466 complaints. The remaining are pending.

The Cell is receiving subjects of complaints related to fund for Government police, local sefl-governing bodies, and different departments including Revenue, Police and Zilla Parishad.

The monthly average of the grievances is 110. The system is saving the time and money of citizens as need not go to Mantralaya for such kinds of grievances. Earlier, the complaints were sent to the CMO through the district collectorate.

The complainants were not able to get updates about it. Now, many grievances are solved on a local level.

Avinash Jadhav (cell head and Nayab tehsildar) said that efforts are made to address grievances immediately upon receiving them from CM’s Cell. He said that the classification of complaints is on the basis of their disposal in one or two months.