39 corona patients reported on Thursday

Aurangabad, July 21:

As many as, 39 new patients were reported on Thursday, including 20 in city and 19 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Thursday

Patients found: 39 (City: 20, Rural: 19)

Total Patients: 1,71,074

Patients discharged: 42 (City: 28, Rural: 14)

Total Discharged: 1,67,031

Total Deaths: 3739 (00 die on Thursday)

Active Patients: 304

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 55,06,574

First Dose: 30,30,584

Second Dose: 23,41,726

Precaution Dose: 1,34,264