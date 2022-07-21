39 corona patients reported on Thursday
Aurangabad, July 21: As many as, 39 new patients were reported on Thursday, including 20 in city and 19 ...
As many as, 39 new patients were reported on Thursday, including 20 in city and 19 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Thursday
Patients found: 39 (City: 20, Rural: 19)
Total Patients: 1,71,074
Patients discharged: 42 (City: 28, Rural: 14)
Total Discharged: 1,67,031
Total Deaths: 3739 (00 die on Thursday)
Active Patients: 304
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 55,06,574
First Dose: 30,30,584
Second Dose: 23,41,726
Precaution Dose: 1,34,264