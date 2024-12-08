392 Devotees complete Sai Satcharitra reading

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A total of 392 devotees collectively completed the entire Shri Sai Satcharitra reading in just one and a half hours. Additionally, 110 devotees received free Hindi-translated copies of the book. Around 6,000 devotees availed of the Mahaprasad served over six and a half hours.

The event featured a beautifully decorated platform adorned with flowers and balloons, where the idol of Sai Baba and the Shri Sai Satcharitra book were placed. From 10 am to 11.30 am, the devotees performed a 108-round group recitation. This was followed by an aarti. Between 12 pm and 6.30 pm, Mahaprasad was distributed to thousands of devotees. Trust President Gajendra Wadhonkar distributed Sai Satcharitra books to 108 devotees.

Thursday charity drives

Sai Ram Bhakti Pravah Seva Trust has been distributing food and clothes to the needy within a 25–30 km radius every Thursday for the past seven years. Inspired by this, 48 villages across Maharashtra run similar initiatives. Weekly readings of Sai Satcharitra are also conducted. The latest reading concluded on Sunday with devotees attending from out of town.

Caption: Devotees perform an aarti for Sai Baba’s idol and the Shri Sai Satcharitra book after the group recitation.