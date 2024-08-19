3rd case registered against Ramgiri Maharaj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The third case was registered against Sarala Bet Mahant Ramgiri Maharj with City Chowk Police Station.

It may noted that Ramgiri Maharaj made an objectionable statement against a religion in a discourse held at Panchale village of Sinnartehsilrecently. There was tension in Sinnar and Vaijapur over this statement. Cases were registered against the religious head at these places.

Tension prevailed for some time at City Chowk, Shahganj and Gulmandi areas on August 16. Amir-e-Shariyat of Marathwada Mufti Mohammed Moizuddin Qasmi (61) lodged a complaint with the City Chowk Police Station.

So, one more case was registered against Ramgiri Maharaj on Monday. With this, three cases were registered against him.