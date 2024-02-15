3rd extension given for B Design & B HMCT CETs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has extended the last date of the entrance tests to be conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in Design and Hotel Mangement courses.

It may be noted that the State Common Entrance Test Cell will conduct the CET for the various courses for the academic year 2024-25.

The registration for the Maharashtra Bachelor of Design Common Entrance Test (MAH.B Design-CET) and Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (MAH-B-HMCT-CET) began on January 12 while the last date was January end.

The first extension was given up to February 6 while the date was extended up to February 12 for the second time. The Cell extended the registration and application confirmation date up to February 29 for the third time.

The Cell official said they received a request from candidates and parents to give an extension as they could not submit the application form completely. Taking into consideration, the academic interest of the candidates, the online registration was given an extension for the third time.