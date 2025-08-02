3rd phase of health science exams begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The third phase of the summer session 2025 examination to be conducted by the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) began on Saturday.

A total of 8,429 candidates are taking the examinations at 53 centres of the State between August 2 and 18. The university sent the question papers online to the centres before the commencement of the papers. The process of scanning answer books online for the evaluation has also started.

Controller of Examinations Dr Sandeep Kadu said that the question papers of the summer phase-three second year MBBS (old/2019/2023) courses are being sent to the examination centre on the day of the examination through the online computer system.