3rd round of BBA, BMS, BBM & MBA (Integ) started

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The third round of the Centralised Admission Process for admission to BBA, BMS, BBM and MBA (Integrated) courses has commenced. The seats were displayed and provisionally allotted to the candidates on Tuesday.

It may be noted that the online registration for admission to the undergraduate courses in Computer Application and Business Management started in the first week of August for the academic year 2025-26.

The candidates were allowed to submit and confirm the option form for the CAP round III up to September 21. The seats were provisionally allotment for the CAP Round-III today.

Those who are allotted the seats will have to report to the college and confirm the admission with the required documents and payment of the fee by September 26. All eligible candidates participated in Round III and were allotted a seat for the first time; they should self-verify the seat allotment.

--Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first six preferences (auto freezed) in this round will have to pay the seat acceptance fee through their login, and these candidates will not be eligible for participation in subsequent rounds.