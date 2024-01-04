4 booked for selling medicines with fake batch number

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Owners of different Druggists and Chemists shops owners from Osmanpura were booked with Osmanpura Police Station for allegedly selling medicines with fake batch numbers.

The accused has been identified as Pradeep Bhagan Hinde (32, Hanuman Nagar) from BH Pharma, partner Haridas Hanumandas Sarda (55, Jalna), Vijay Bhagwan Indole (49, Pratapnagar) and Amit Brijmohan Bangad (42, Osmanabad).

The pharma company received information its Alkem Pan IT capsules were being old with fake batch numbers.

Enquiry officer of the company Mohammed Israr Islam Shaikh conducted a probe into the sale of medicines. During the probe, it was found that the medicines of his company were stored at a druggists shop located at Sant Eknath Rangmandir.

PSI from Osmanpura Police Station Vinod Abuj along with other personnel raided the shop in Osmanpura on January 3 and found the pharma company’s medicines with fake batch numbers.

A stock of medicines and 17 receipts were seized from the shops. They were booked with Osmanpura Police Station. Abuj said the enquiry about the objective of the accused behind selling medicines with fake batch numbers is being carried out.