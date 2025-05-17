4 child beggars rescued in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a targeted effort to curb child begging, four children were rescued in a joint operation carried out under the ‘Panchsutri Bal Hakk Sanrakshan’ (five-point Child Rights Protection) campaign. The drive was conducted by the district child protection unit, Childline 1098, and the city police.

The rescue operation, carried out in the Jawaharnagar Police Station limits, led to the recovery of three boys and one girl who were found begging on the streets. Acting under the directives of the District Collector, officials ensured the children were immediately placed in authorized child care homes, as per the orders of the Child Welfare Committee. The campaign was led by district women and child development officer Reshma Chimdre. The operation team included district child protection officer Mahadev Dongre, External Child protection officer Deepak Bajare, Counselor Sonu Rahinj, Childline Project Coordinator Amrapali Borde, and Supervisor Sachin Daund. Authorities termed the initiative a success and confirmed that similar actions will be carried out periodically to protect children from exploitation.

Photo Caption:

The rescue team successfully freed four child beggars during the operation in the city.