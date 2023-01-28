4 city writers selected for UP Urdu Academy award

Aurangabad: Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy has selected four writers from the city for the literary award recently.

UP Urdu Academy announced the awards for the years 2019 and 2021. It includes four writers from the city. Dr Abdul Aziz Irfan's book ‘Tipu Sultan’ was selected for the 2019 award while his another book ‘Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's Arrests’ was selected for the national level award for the year 2021.

Similarly, Prof Abdul Qadir's book ‘Sadiq Deccan Des Mein’ was declared eligible for the award.

Head of Department of Urdu, Kohinoor College, Khuldabad, Dr Qamarrunisa will be honoured with an academy award for her book ‘An Analytical Study of the Myths of Noor-ul-Hasnain.’

Shaista Mohammadi Javed Ahmed Qureshi will be felicitated with the UP Academy Award as her book ‘Plant Science’ was selected for the award.