4 including 2 invigilators arrested in Talathi examination scam

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An employee of the Ion digital examination centre along with the scamsters provided answers to the candidates appearing for the talathi recruitment exam in the centre. In the police investigation, it was revealed that a lawyer is the mastermind of this scam and he gave jobs to his friends as invigilators in the examination centre. He used to provide answers to the candidates in the centre through the women sanitary workers of the centre.

On Saturday, the Cidco MIDC police arrested invigilators Sharukh Younus Shaikh (27, Bhaigaon, Vaijapur), Pawan Suresh Shirsat (26, Brijwadi) and sanitary workers Bali Ramesh Hiwarale and Viccy Rohidas Sonawane.

The police on September 5, arrested a scamster Raju Nagare (29, Katrabad) red-handed while providing answers to the candidate during the talathi examination. He confessed that he used to provide answers through the employees of the examination centre.

Who is the mastermind?

A lawyer who is on the police record Datta Nalawade is the mastermind of this scam. Shahrukh and Pawan were preparing for the competitive examination. Nalawade then manages to get the jobs of invigilators for them in the centre.

The copying scam was unveiled on September 5, still the employees came to the centre on Saturday. The police team including PSI Atmaram Ghuge, Prakash Sonawane, Santosh Sonawane, Devidas Kale, Komal Tare, Kalpana Bhosale and others laid a trap and arrested them.