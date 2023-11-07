4 including hubby booked in suicide case of Tisgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj MIDC police has booked four members of in-laws on charge of abetting a 20-year-old married woman to commit suicide by jumping into a well in the Tisgaon area on Monday. It is learnt that her husband was having an illicit relationship with a woman (a distant relative).

Police learnt that the deceased Devika Lakhan Suryawanshi (20, Suryawanshinagar in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar) had caught red-handed her husband and the woman in a compromising situation, two months ago. As a result, Lakhan beat and threatened her of dire consequences if she informed anybody about it. Her in-laws also threatened Devika of not sending her to meet her parents.

When Devika’s parents came to know, they came to convince the husband and in-laws to mend their ways, but it was in vain. Instead, Devika’s in-laws abused them and also refused to send her with them.

Devika was reeling under the stress as her husband continued to maintain his illicit relationship with the woman. Hence to get rid of the torture, she ended her life. Acting upon the complaint by Devika’s parents, the police booked her husband Lakhan, brother-in-law Kishan, mother-in-law and sister-in-law. Under the guidance of the police inspector Avinash Aghav, PSI Sachin Pagote is investigating the case.