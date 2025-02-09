4 injured in 2 separate accidents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Accidents continue to occur on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Pune highway, with two separate incidents on Saturday leaving four people injured.

In the first incident, an unidentified speeding vehicle hit a motorcycle near Mhassoba Temple in Limbejalgaon around 11.30 pm on Saturday, injuring the rider, Kiran Nayabal (40, Gunjthadi, Majalgaon, Beed district). He is currently receiving treatment at GMCH. The second accident occurred around 2 pm on Sunday, when a motorcycle (MH-20-ES-3357) heading towards Sambhajinagar skidded on the Shivna River Bridge near Dhoregaon, resulting in serious injuries to three individuals: Raju Kamble (45), Ashok Kamble (45) and Asha Kamble (40). They were transported to Gangapur Sub-District Hospital for treatment in a Narendra Acharya Maharaj ambulance.