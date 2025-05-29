4 injured in clash at Tisgaon Square garage riot, incident captured on CCTV camera

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of five to six people brutally beat up the workers at the Vighnaharta Auto Care garage, Tisgaon Chauphuli, in Walju, around 3.30 pm on Thursday.

According to preliminary information, an argument broke out in the garage over the reason for fitting the bumper of a vehicle. While the workers were having lunch, a group severely beat up the four workers of the garage, demanding that their vehicle should be repaired immediately.

Rishikesh Kale, Rahul Limbe, Kunal Pawar and Saurabh Datar were seriously injured in the beating with tools like shock-up, tommy bar and drums. The injured were admitted to the government hospital immediately.

Vehicles parked in the garage were also vandalised, and all this has been captured on CCTV camera. Vighnaharta Auto Care is a garage run by Rishikesh Kale and Rahul Limbe in a joint partnership. The incident has created a stir in the area.

Meanwhile, MIDC Waluj police reached the spot. The police started further action after checking the CCTV footage. The search for the accused in this case is on. This incident has created an atmosphere of fear among local businessmen and local citizens are demanding that immediate steps be taken regarding security measures.