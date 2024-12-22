4 lakh opt for online bill payments
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 22, 2024 08:25 PM2024-12-22T20:25:02+5:302024-12-22T20:25:02+5:30
The rise of digital payments is evident in Mahavitaran's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, where over 4 lakh electricity consumers now pay their bills online every month. This shift spares customers the hassle of standing in queues and saves valuable time. With added discounts on online payments, more users are embracing the convenience of digital transactions.