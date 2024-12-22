4 lakh opt for online bill payments

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 22, 2024 08:25 PM2024-12-22T20:25:02+5:302024-12-22T20:25:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar The rise of digital payments is evident in Mahavitaran's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, where over 4 lakh electricity ...

4 lakh opt for online bill payments | 4 lakh opt for online bill payments

4 lakh opt for online bill payments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The rise of digital payments is evident in Mahavitaran's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, where over 4 lakh electricity consumers now pay their bills online every month. This shift spares customers the hassle of standing in queues and saves valuable time. With added discounts on online payments, more users are embracing the convenience of digital transactions.

Open in app