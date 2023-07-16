4 mm rainfall on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city recorded 4 mm of rainfall on Sunday. There was heavy rain in some circles near the city. The Chikalthana observatory recorded 4 mm of rain till 8.30 pm. It was cloudy from Sunday morning. During the day, drizzle also occurred in some parts. Light showers occurred in some areas after 6 pm, moderate and heavy showers occurred in some areas after 7 pm.