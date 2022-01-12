4 motorcycles stolen

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

Four motorcycles were stolen from various parts of the city. The incidents came to light on Tuesday.

Police said, Vinod Rameshrao Shinde’s (39) motorcycle (MH 20 FF 6863) was stolen from the parking of hotel Patil Wada on Beed By-pass Road on January 2 evening.

Ramesh Sakhahari Jadhav’s (43, Harsul) motorcycle (MH 20 DJ 3115) was stolen on December 25, 2021 from his house at Rajnagar, Harsul area on December 25, 2021.

Saurabh Rajesh Joshi’s (22, TV Centre, N-9, Hudco) motorcycle (MH20 FQ 9282) from his house on January 9.

Uttam Vishwanath Dehade’s (43, New Hanumannagar, Garkheda area) motorcycle (MH20 BV 8625) was stolen from District and Sessions Court area on January 4.

Cases have been registered in Pundliknagar, Harsul, Cidco and Vedantnagar police stations.