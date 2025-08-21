4 new MIDCs in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 6 in Beed district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The industries department has proposed the development of 11 new Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) estates in the Marathwada region, including six in Beed district and four in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Additionally, a second phase of expansion has been planned for Jalna.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, MIDCs have been proposed at Satana, Ambelohal, Arapur, and Sillod. According to official sources, the proposed land acquisition includes 170.09 hectares at Ambelohal, 762.03 hectares at Arapur, and 290.91 hectares at Sillod. While land acquisition talks have already begun at Satana, Ambelohal, and Arapur, the Sillod project is reportedly facing strong resistance from farmers, who have opposed the process of transferring their agricultural land for industrial purposes. In Jalna, the industries department has notified the second phase of the existing MIDC, which will be spread across 369.14 hectares. The proposal has reached the final stage of approval and is expected to be cleared soon, sources added. Beed district, which has witnessed increasing interest from small and medium enterprises (SMEs), will get six new MIDCs covering land parcels ranging from 16 to 82 hectares. Most of these proposals are currently at different stages of inspection and scrutiny by the industries department. Officials stated that the fresh proposals have been initiated to cater to the rising demand for industrial plots. With Auric and existing estates in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar already saturated, new estates are expected to give a boost to industrialisation in the region.