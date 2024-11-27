4 new super-speciality courses get approval for cancer treatment

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The path was cleared for the starting four super-speciality courses at the State Cancer Institute, that is, Government Cancer Hospital in the city. The admission process for the 14 seats in the four super-specialty courses will start next year. This will help produce superspecialists in cancer here. This will be life-saving for cancer patients across the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, dean of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr Shivaji Sukre gave information.

Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Government Cancer Hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad, Medical Superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade, Dr Hemant Kokankar, Dr Anagha Varudkar, Dr Prabhakar Jirvankar, Dr Archana Rathod, Dr Darpan Jakkal, Dr Avinash Lamb, Dr Aditi Lingayat, Dr Balaji Shewalkar and Dr M B Lingayat were present at the briefing.

Admission for new courses

The admission process for the four will start next year. The names of the courses are as follows;

- MCh in Gynaecological Oncology- 4 seats

- DM in Oncopathology- 4 seats

- DM Medical Oncology- 4 seats

- MCh in Head and Neck Surgery- 2 seats

Existing super-speciality courses

Following are the existing super-speciality courses;

- DM in Paediatric Oncology- 4 seats

- MCh in Surgical Oncology- 3 seats

- DM Neonatology- 4 seats

Superspecialty service to patients

GMCH and GCH are very helpful for the treatment of patients from Marathwada and adjoining districts. The move towards providing superspecialty services to patients is underway.

(Dr Shivaji Sukre, Dean, GMCH)

Enhancing patient service

The patients’ service is enhancing in the hospital. Superspecialty courses are starting. For the enhancement of services and facilities in the hospital, guidance is being given by the Medical Education Secretary, Commissioner, Director and the dean of Tata Memorial Hospital, Dr Kailash Sharma.

(Dr Arvind Gaikwad, OSD, GCH)

Specialists to increase

After MD Medicine, one can take admission to DM Medical Oncology which will help in increasing the number of specialist doctors. Medical Oncology is the ‘mother branch’ of Oncology. This will be helpful for the treatment of complex conditions and immunotherapy.

(Dr Anup Toshniwal, Associate Professor, Medical Oncology)

Scope for research

Only 10 cancer institutes in India are currently offering MCh Gynecological Oncology, a highly specialised course. Doctors trained in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer in women will be created. Research in Gynaecological cancer will get scope. Dr Bhakti Kalyankar, Dr Narendra Patil, Dr Jyoti Kotgire, Dr Kaneez Fatima are currently working in the department.

(Dr Archana Rathod, head, Gynaecological Oncology Department)

Producing specialist is need of hour: Dr Kailash Sharma

Dr Kailash Sharma, Academic Dean, Tata Memorial Hospital said, “I am happy that new superspecialty courses got approval for starting at the GCH. When I was a member of the Board of Governors of the Medical Council of India (Delhi), I noticed that cases of head and neck cancer and gynaecological cancer were increasing a lot. He said that cancer of the head and neck is found in 35 per cent of patients and also gynaecological cancer is also increasing.

“Currently, this course is being run in nine colleges and there are 28 seats. A total of four more seats will be added. I have been trying for 15 years with the aim of increasing cancer specialists in all subjects. I have an affinity for the GCH. Therefore, I tried to increase the seats and it was successful,” he added.