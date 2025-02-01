4 plays presented on 2nd day of drama festival

Chhatrapati Sambhjinagar: A total of four one-act plays were presented on the second day of the 49th One-Act Play Festival being organised by the Dramatics Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, on Saturday.

In the beginning, the play 'Phoolan' written by Sandeep Patil and directed by Sadhana Vithore was presented. Phoolan is the story of a girl and social system. It shows the lengths to which the system can go to hide the truth.

After this, the second one-act play, 'Deta Aadhar Ki Karu Andhar', written by Dr Dasu Vaidya and directed by Ganesh Shirke, was presented.

The play which talks about the problems of artists trapped in the conflict between the village and the city, that until we support our people, no one will support us, and ultimately shows positivity, was presented. The third play is in Hindi titled "Baadshahat Ka Khatma" based on Manto's story, written by Akhtar Ali and directed by Syed Ejas, was presented.

The play deals with the love affair of a sensitive writer with an unknown woman through a phone conversation and his tragic end due to the excesses of phone conversations.

The fourth play "Jhalya Tinhi Sanja" written by Arvind Jagtap and directed by Rasika Bhat Khedekar was presented. In this play, there was a commentary on love, marriage, the gap between rural and urban areas, conflict, happiness and sorrow. This drama festival is a part of the examination for the first-year-postgraduate students of the Department. All the teachers, research students, alumni and employees and the audience were present.