4 UG-Honours courses approved for colleges

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: After Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, two colleges from the district will launch four undergraduate (UG) honours courses (four-year) for the first time from the current academic year.

The majority of the traditional and professional courses in Bamu’s affiliated colleges have a three-year duration. With the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, the duration of undergraduate courses, from three to four years, is being changed in a phased manner on the line of international standard-level undergraduate degree duration. For the first time in its history, Bamu launched four honours courses- B Sc Data Science and Electronics, BCA and BA-Psychology from the current academic year. The courses have four years' duration.

The Academic Council meeting held on Monday approved four honours courses for the two colleges-Deogiri College and Maulana Azad College for the academic year 2025-26.

Deogiri College received approval for the two honours courses B.Sc (MLT) and B.Com Banking Financial Services while for Maulana Azad College, the AC granted approval for B.Sc Industrial Chemistry and B.A. Psychology.

Imp proposal approved in AC

Some other important proposals approved in AC are as follows;

--Approval has been given to start Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) and Diploma in Medical Imaging Technology (DMIT) at the University's Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Centre.

--Approval was given to create teaching posts on a contractual basis on a consolidated salary from Bamu fund for the newly started 4-year degree courses in four departments of the campus.

--The proposal to give first-time affiliation to Dankunwar Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Jalna was approved. While the proposal for permanent affiliation of Shankarrao Jawale Patil Mahavidyalaya (Lahora, Dharashiv) was rejected.

--As per the recommendation of the Board of Deans, the name of the ‘Diploma in Labour Law’ changed to 'Diploma in Labour Law and Labour Welfare'

--Approval given to revised college-level curriculum and duration of the BA, LLB and LLB degrees and the teaching method of the degree.

--The MBA- Executive and Hospital Management, specialisation courses launched from the academic year 2024-25, were approved.