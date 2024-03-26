4-yr-old girl sold for Rs 5,000 by grandmother!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a hair-raising incident, a grandmother (not real) kidnapped and sold out her 4-year-old granddaughter for Rs 5,000. The incident came to light on Monday early morning.

It is learnt that a childless woman from Kopargaon, Alka Kashinath Hullade (50) bought the girl from the grandmother (a distant relative of the victim’s real grandmother) Salima Begum Aziz Khan (48, Misarwadi). The City Chowk police traced and succeeded in arresting both Salima and Alka within 12 hours. Meanwhile, the court has awarded two days of police custody remand (PCR) to both women.

It may be noted that 4-year-old Rehana (name changed) stays with her real grandmother (Nani) and maternal uncle in Rauza Baugh's vicinity. On March 25, Rehana was playing with other kids in the vicinity. When she did not return home for a long time, the family members contacted the police station. Accordingly, considering the sensitivity of the incident, the police inspector Nirmala Pardeshi registered the case of kidnapping and ordered her team to investigate.

Help of CCTV footage

PSI Prashant Munde and Shivaji Kere along with their team started surveying the CCTV cameras. In one CCTV camera, the cops noticed that a woman in a veil was carrying the girl. The cops then procured the footage in the evening and showed it to the family members. Rehana’s grandmother identified her relative Salima. The cops then rushed to a hotel in Shahgunj where Salima works and detained her. When pressed hard, Salima confessed that she had taken the girl to the Vaijapur bus stand and then sold it to the Kopargaon’s woman for Rs 5,000. The cops comprising Rajendra Salunke, Suresh Bodkhe, Anand Wahul, Manohar Tribhuvan, Anvez Shaikh and Pravin Tekle reached Kopargaon. They freed Rehana and arrested Alka.

It is learnt that Rehana’s father had gone to Dubai. He had divorced his wife. Later on, Rehana’s mother got remarried. Hence Rehana since her birth was staying with her grandmother. Salima took advantage of it and tried to sell her off. Alka told the cops that she is a police home guard in Ahmednagar. She has taken Rehana from Salima through her mediation with her relatives from the village.