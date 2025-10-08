40 Dengue cases in 37 days in the district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dengue has resurfaced across the district, affecting both urban and rural areas. In the past 37 days, 40 dengue cases have been reported in the district, with the majority from the city. A woman’s death due to dengue in a rural area has raised alarms in the health system. Health officials visited her village to assess the situation.

The recent rains have led to water accumulation at various places, providing breeding grounds for mosquitoes. To control the outbreak in both rural and urban areas, authorities are conducting house-to-house fogging, spraying, and awareness campaigns. Citizens have been urged not to let water accumulate around their homes and to empty old tires, pots, and buckets weekly if they collect water.

Diagnosed through rapid tests

Officials visited the village of the deceased woman. Dengue diagnosis was confirmed through rapid tests. “Currently, there are no severe cases. The number of patients is still low,” said Ravindra Dhole, District Malaria Officer.

Dengue cases in September

Area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Taluka 8

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar City 23

Kannad 1

Gangapur 3

Total 35

October Update

In the first seven days of October, five dengue cases have been reported, including three from the city, one from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Taluka, and one from Khuldabad.