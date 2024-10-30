40 lost candidacies, while 397 declared valid in district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The district comprises of nine assembly constituencies. The election administration has established an office of returning officers (RO) in each constituency. Hence nine ROs had received 613 nominations from 437 candidates till the last date of filing nominations (on October 29), however, after scrutiny, 537 forms submitted by 397 candidates were declared as valid. To be precise, 76 nomination forms submitted by 40 candidates were declared as invalid by the election administration on Wednesday.

Box

Constituency-wise status of valid and invalid forms.

Sillod (104): 38 candidates had submitted 56 forms. 10 papers of three candidates were declared invalid and 46 forms of 35 candidates have been declared as valid.

Kannad (105): 50 candidates had submitted 74 forms. 16 forms of seven candidates were declared invalid and 58 forms of 43 candidates have been declared as valid.

Phulambri (106): 68 candidates had submitted 92 forms. Four forms of three candidates were declared invalid and 88 forms of 65 candidates have been declared as valid.

Aurangabad - Central (107): 36 candidates had submitted 47 forms. Two forms of one candidate were declared invalid and 45 forms of 35 candidates have been declared as valid.

Aurangabad - West (108): 30 candidates had submitted 47 forms. Three forms of two candidates were declared invalid and 44 forms of 28 candidates have been declared as valid.

Aurangabad - East (109): 78 candidates had submitted 110 forms. Thirteen forms of nine candidates were declared invalid and 97 forms of 69 candidates have been declared as valid.

Paithan (110): 53 candidates had submitted 78 forms. Eleven forms of two candidates were declared invalid and 67 forms of 51 candidates have been declared as valid.

Gangapur (111): 54 candidates had submitted 72 forms. Thirteen forms of nine candidates were declared invalid and 59 forms of 45 candidates have been declared as valid.

Vaijapur (112): 30 candidates had submitted 37 forms. Four forms of four candidates were declared invalid and 33 forms of 26 candidates have been declared as valid.