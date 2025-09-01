40 persons externed ahead of Ganesh festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To maintain peace during the Ganesh festival, the administration has externed 40 individuals from Vaijapur tehsil until September 6. The order, issued by sub-divisional officer Dr Arun Jarhad, was based on proposals submitted by three police stations in the tehsil.

According to the order, 23 persons from Vaijapur police station limits, 8 from Virgaon, and 9 from Shiur have been externed. Those from the Virgaon and Shiur areas have been granted temporary relief until Ganesh immersion, while individuals from the Vaijapur jurisdiction face complete externment from the tehsil.

The list includes several persons already known to police for repeated disturbances and violent activities. Among them are Samrat Rajput, Amol More, Amol Sonawane, Gaurav Bhujbal, Vrushabh Rajput, Ashutosh Bodkhe, Ajaysing Rajput, Santosh Mapari, Somesh Gaikwad, Farhan Shaikh, Gujendra alias Gaju Rajput, Nilesh Rajput, Afzar Sayyed, Amer Pathan, Shubham alias Ravan Pawar, Arshad Rajput, and Pawansing Rajput, among others.