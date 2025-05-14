40 students from the division score a perfect 100%

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Students from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division have showcased remarkable intellectual and academic excellence in the Class 10 board examinations. A total of 40 students from the division scored a perfect 100%, earning top honors for the district across the state.

These students achieved a ‘perfect score’ in all subjects, highlighting not just their knowledge but their commitment to disciplined study and strategic preparation. Their success is a shining example of self-study, consistent hard work, strong guidance from teachers, and unwavering support from parents. Scoring full marks in demanding subjects like Mathematics, Science, English, and Social Science reflects not only academic dedication but also meticulous planning and effective study techniques.