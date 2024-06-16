40 students lose opportunity of UPSC prelim due to wrong Google location

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: More than 40 students lost their opportunity to appear for the preliminary examination of the union Public Service Commission (UPSC) held in the city on Sunday due to the wrong location on Google.

It may be noted that the UPSC conducted preliminary examinations at 25 centres in the city from 9.30 am to 11.30 am today. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was the only centre for the candidates of the whole Marathwada. So, youths from the different parts of the region, including Jalna and Nanded, arrived here this morning for the test.

Some students searched Vivekanand College Centre through Google local facility. The college was shown at Wadgaon Kolhati in Waluj through the online location. The PIN code given before the college name on the hall ticket of the test was wrong.

When students reached Wadgaon Kolhati in Waluj at 9 am as per the google map, they learnt that Vivekanand College was in Samarthnagar area of the city. The students rushed to Samarthnagar, but, they were denied entry for late coming. As per the norms, they should enter the centre on or before 9 am. Some of them were crying while others were angry about not getting entry at the centre.

Commenting on this, the Administrative Officer of Vivekanand Education Society Prabhkarrao More said that all instructions were followed for the UPSC examination.

“Students who arrived after 9 am were not given entry at the centre as per the norms. Some students said the location of the college was mentioned in Waluj. The college administration will verify the details to avoid loss of students,” he added.

42 pc candidate absent

A total of 25,7836 candidates registered for the test from the city centres while only 4,487 candidates (57.25 per cent) turned up for the examination. A total of 42.75 per cent of candidates were absent.