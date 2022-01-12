410 corona patients in city

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

The Covid patients are on a rise in the city for the past 10 days. In all, 410 corona patients were reported in the city and the positivity rate reached 19.75 per cent on Wednesday.

The state government has issued guidelines to prevent the Corona infection. The schools have been closed. Prohibitory orders have been issued by the administration.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Wednesday screened 2116 persons, of which 410 persons were found positive. Of these patients, 315 are in home quarantine, 15 in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) while 40 are in private hospitals. 40 patients are admitted in Meltron Hospital.

At present, the active patients are 1498, of which 1108 are in home quarantine.

The positive patients on January 10 were 276 and the positivity rate was 11.12 percent, on January 11, there were 285 patients and positivity rate was 12.69 percent and January 12, the patients were 410 and the positivity rate 19.75 percent.