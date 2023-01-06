411 candidates land jobs in mega job fair

1,374 youths registered for the fair at BAMU

Aurangabad: As many as 1,374 graduates registered in the 'Mega Job Fair' organized at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). The graduates from various branches had crowded the job fair to get employment. Out of these 411 people were offered job opportunities by various companies.

A mega job fair was held on Friday on the ground near the dramatics theater of BAMU. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle inaugurated the job fair. Reputed companies from Aurangabad and Pune including Endurance Technology, Aurangabad Auto Ancillary, Durovalves, Goyam Auto, Ganpati Mouldings, Allied Blendsey, Sudarshan Solar, Grind Master, Just Dial, ICICI bank, Flipcart, Pagariya Auto and others participated in the expo. Interviews were conducted by representatives of 30 companies. Placement officer Dr Girish Kale, CEO of First Fly Corporate, Dr Chandrasekhar Jaffre and Sandeep Dabhade took efforts. Candidates selected for the posts of apprentice, production assistant, Quality supervisor, sales and marketing executive were offered an average salary of Rs 15,000 by the companies.