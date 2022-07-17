42 corona patients reported on Sunday

Aurangabad, July 17:

As many as, 42 new patients were reported on Sunday, including 18 in city and 24 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Sunday

Patients found: 42 (City: 18, Rural: 24)

Total Patients: 1,70,944

Patients discharged: 58 (City: 44, Rural: 14)

Total Discharged: 1,66,856

Total Deaths: 3739 (00 die on Sunday)

Active Patients: 349

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,73,135

First Dose: 30,26,735

Second Dose: 23,35,033

Precaution Dose: 1,11,367