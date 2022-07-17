42 corona patients reported on Sunday
As many as, 42 new patients were reported on Sunday, including 18 in city and 24 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Sunday
Patients found: 42 (City: 18, Rural: 24)
Total Patients: 1,70,944
Patients discharged: 58 (City: 44, Rural: 14)
Total Discharged: 1,66,856
Total Deaths: 3739 (00 die on Sunday)
Active Patients: 349
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 54,73,135
First Dose: 30,26,735
Second Dose: 23,35,033
Precaution Dose: 1,11,367