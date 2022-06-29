42 corona patients reported on Wednesday

Aurangabad, June 29:

The rise in the number of corona patients continues in the district and as many as, 42 new patients were reported on Wednesday.

32 patients were found in the city and 10 in the rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday

Patients found: 42 (City: 32, Rural: 10)

Total Patients: 1,70,067

Patients discharged: 18 (City: 14, Rural: 04)

Total Discharged: 1,66,186

Total Deaths: 3734 (00 die on Wednesday)

Active Patients: 147

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,18,182

First Dose: 30,11,830

Second Dose: 23,14,420

Precaution Dose: 91,923