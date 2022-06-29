42 corona patients reported on Wednesday
June 29, 2022
Aurangabad, June 29: The rise in the number of corona patients continues in the district and as many as, ...
The rise in the number of corona patients continues in the district and as many as, 42 new patients were reported on Wednesday.
32 patients were found in the city and 10 in the rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Wednesday
Patients found: 42 (City: 32, Rural: 10)
Total Patients: 1,70,067
Patients discharged: 18 (City: 14, Rural: 04)
Total Discharged: 1,66,186
Total Deaths: 3734 (00 die on Wednesday)
Active Patients: 147
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 54,18,182
First Dose: 30,11,830
Second Dose: 23,14,420
Precaution Dose: 91,923