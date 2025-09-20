42 investors cheated of Rs 11 crore by luring good returns

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A case has been registered at Shillegaon Police Station late Friday night against 22 individuals from Mumbai for allegedly duping 42 people of ₹11.27 crore by luring them with promises of 11% to 16% returns on investments in a company.

According to the complaint filed by Charushila Patil of Kinal village, Gangapur tehsil, she had visited her daughter-in-law Ujwala Patil in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in 2019. During this visit, Ujwala informed her about investment opportunities in a company called ‘TradeCred’ and also helped install its app.

Later, one Manisha Kumawat called her and persuaded her to invest in the TradeCred Infraheist Discounting Company, offering returns of 11–16 pc within 30 to 180 days. Acting on this, Charushila and her daughter-in-law invested ₹28.40 lakh in Smart Pedal Technology Pvt. Ltd., as directed by Kumawat and her associates.

Subsequently, their relatives also invested ₹48.94 lakh (₹8,24,172 and ₹12,30,000 separately). However, no returns were provided within the promised time. Later, it was found that the concerned company in Mumbai and its website had been shut down.

Realising the fraud, Charushila lodged a complaint at Shillegaon Police Station on Friday night. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered for duping 42 investors of ₹11.27 crore between December 13, 2019, and January 11, 2025.

The accused include Mumbai’s Hardik Paresh Shah, Pathik Paresh Shah, Purva Deepak Jadhav, Abhishek Rajesh Pawar, Vaibhavi Ramlal Jimuliya, Siddhi Sanjay Andher, Keyur Hasmukh Irani, Kunal Gopal Tekwani, Selwyn Kadirn, Nishida Jain, Amar Chaparwal, Rajesh Chawda, Manisha Kumawat, Sachin Agarwal, Ankit Tomar, Priyesh Bharat Somaiya, Souvik Sengupta, Ranjit Memon, Jhanvi Pawaskar, Arjit Sengupta, Aniket Dev, and Gaurav Singhania.

42 Depositors Cheated

As per Charushila’s complaint, she and her relatives invested a total of ₹48.94 lakh in ‘TradeCred Infraheist Discounting Company’ and ‘Refer and Earn Company’. Along with them, other individuals, making a total of 42 depositors, invested ₹11.27 crore. However, the accused failed to return the money within the stipulated time and cheated all of them.