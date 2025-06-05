43 dead in electrocution incidents; MSEDCL issues Monsoon warning

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

With the onset of monsoon, the risk of fatal electric shocks rises sharply. Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and follow basic electrical safety norms, especially in rain-hit areas.

According to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), 43 people including one outsourced worker have died due to electric shocks in the Sambhajinagar circle since 2024. Another 16 have sustained injuries. The figures highlight a pressing need for public awareness.

Key safety tips from MSEDCL

• Avoid ironing wet clothes and refrain from using appliances with damp hands.

• Stay away from fallen wires or broken electric poles do not attempt to move or touch them.

• Do not shift or touch running motors, especially in rainy conditions.

• Check for nearby wires before cutting trees or branches.

• Never dry clothes or tie animals to electric poles, or lean vehicles against them.

• Keep water away from switchboards, especially in homes with tin roofs prone to leakage.

Official Statement

“Electricity is vital to daily life, but safety must come first. We urge all citizens to follow basic precautions during the rains,” said Manish Thakre, Acting Chief Engineer, MSEDCL Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Circle.