43 PG colleges submit documents to get admission

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 43 postgraduate colleges submitted required documents to the administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday.

It may be noted that the administration conducted the inspections of 187 postgraduate colleges from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts in the second week of July. A separate team comprising three members was sent to each college. The administration examined all reports received from panels. The matter was discussed in the Academic Council held in the third week of the last month.

All the affiliated PG colleges were asked not to commence the administration until the inspection was completed. The administration released a list of colleges with negative and positive remarks on July 23. Those colleges which received positive remarks were allowed to launch the admission process. A total of 113 colleges were barred from admitting students to the first year for the academic year 2025-26.

These colleges were given a deadline to present their side with valid documents up to July 28. Following the request of the colleges, the date was extended up to August 5.

The 43 colleges out of 113 submitted the documents in support of their claim on Tuesday, the last date of submission. Now, the administration will examine all the documents of 43 colleges and will release another list in the next few days.