43-Year-old woman dies during treatment after falling from two-wheeler

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar –

A 43-year-old woman, seriously injured after losing balance and falling from a two-wheeler near Sakharvel Phata on the Sillod-Kannad road on Wednesday (Jan 14), died during treatment. The deceased has been identified as Kanchan Vijay Wagh (43, resident of Nachanvel).

Around 11 am on Wednesday, Kanchan Wagh was travelling to Kannad on a two-wheeler with her son when she suddenly lost balance near Sakharvel Phata. She sustained severe injuries to her head and chest. Bystanders immediately rushed her to the rural hospital in Pishor. Due to her critical condition, she was later shifted to GMCH in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for further treatment. Despite medical efforts, she passed away at 1:15 pm.

Kanchan Wagh is survived by her husband, two daughters, and a son. The incident has been registered at Pishor police station, and further investigation is being conducted by Jamadar Kiran Gande under the guidance of sub inspector Shivaji Nagwe.