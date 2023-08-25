43rd anniversary of Aurangabad Bench on Sunday

Inauguration by Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Devendra Kumar Upadhyay

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 43rd anniversary of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court will be celebrated on August 27. The programme will be inaugurated by the chief guest and Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, Devendra Kumar Upadhyay, on August 27 at 10:30 am in the auditorium of the bench.

Senior Justice of Bombay High Court Nitin Jamdar will be present as a special guest on this occasion. The programme will be presided over by Justice Ravindra Ghuge, of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court.

Founder member of the Bench senior advocate Arunchandra Kapadia, SS Chaudhary, SK Shelke, NK Kakade, Ankush Bhalekar, PV Mandalik, VG Sakolkar and Anil Kasliwal will be felicitated.

President of the Aurangabad bar association Adv Narsingh Jadhav, vice president Adv Ramdas Bhosale and Adv Sabahat Kazi, secretary Radhakrishna Ingole, joint secretary Adv Amol Jagtap and others are taking efforts.