44 donors participate in blood donation camp

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A blood donation camp was held on Wednesday at Hirachand Kasliwal Prangan to commemorate the 44th accession ceremony of Acharya Devnandiji Maharaj and organized jointly by Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti, Khandelwal Digambar Jain Panchayat Parshwanath Temple, Rajabazar.

Acharya Devnandiji Maharaj inaugurated the camp, where 44 individuals came forward to donate blood. Panchayat president Lalit Patni and Janmakalyanak Mahotsav samiti president Nilesh Pahade and community members were present during the event. Doctors from Amruta Blood Bank and Lions Blood Bank, including Dr Subhash Patodi and Vishal Jain, played a crucial role in facilitating the blood donation process.