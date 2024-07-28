4.4 mm rainfall in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city and adjoining areas received 4.4 mm rainfall by Sunday evening.

Sun was visible for a short duration today as the sky was cloudy since morning. The strength of the clouds increased and it started raining in the afternoon. Many areas of the city experienced drizzle by 7 pm today.

The maximum temperature of the day was 26 degrees Celcius while the minimum was 23 degrees Celcius was recorded. There was cold in the weather with the decrease in temperature.