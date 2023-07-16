44 roads under Mukhya Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana stalled

First phase of implementation in the district started in 2017-18

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Despite a criterion to complete road works under the Mukhya Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (MMGSY) within a year of the commencement order, 44 roads in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are stalled even after five years. The MMGSY is a government scheme aimed at improving rural connectivity by constructing new roads and upgrading existing ones. The first phase of road works under this scheme began in 2015-16, and the first phase of implementation in the district started in 2017-18. Out of 207 approved road works, 163 have been completed, while the remaining 44 works were due to be completed by May 2021, but have now been given an extension until the end of December.

The MMGSY department has cited various reasons for the delay in completing the works, including the coronavirus pandemic, unavailability of funds, issues with laborers, and delays in obtaining permissions from the forest department and farmers for road widening. The contractors who stopped or slowed down the work due to lack of funds have not faced any repercussions, however.

Despite the delay, the government has approved a second phase of works in the district, covering 205 km of roads. The department had submitted a proposal for 212 km of roads, but the government approved a slightly shorter length. Tenders for these road works are expected to be finalized soon.

The delay in completing the MMGSY works has raised concerns among villagers about the timely completion of the second phase. The speedy completion of the Samruddhi expressway has further highlighted the need to prioritize rural connectivity to ensure equal development across the state.