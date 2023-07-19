445 complaints received in Adarsh scam

Lokmat News Network

Every day the depositors are lodging complaints about the Rs 202 crore scam of the Adarsh Nagari Sahakari Patsanstha with the police. The Cidco police station has opened a single window for receiving the complaints, eight days back and as many as 445 complaints have been received so far. Most of the accused in the scam are absconding and three chartered accountants (CA) out of fear of being arrested approached the court for the anticipatory bails, the police officers said.

Many people from the labourers to industrialists have deposited crores of rupees in the Patsanstha. Cases were registered against the directors on July 11. The depositors on July 17 took morcha to the police commissionerate and demanded a fast investigating into the cases. A special investigation team (SIT) including an ACP, PI, 3 APIs, 2 PSIs, and 5 constables to investigate the case.

ACP Dhananjay Patil said that SIT and the other two teams are investigating the documents and other evidence. The officers are personally visiting 40 branches of the Patsanstha in the district and searching the documents. On Monday, some important documents were seized. Information has been asked to 13 various departments related to the institutions linked to chairman Ambadas Mankape.

The police officers said that the district deputy registrar's office had lodged a complaint regarding this scam after conducting an audit. The scam took place between 2016-23. In these six years, no officer nor the CAs of the registrar’s office noticed the scam. Accordingly, they will be called for an inquiry. The CAs have approached the court for anticipatory bail.