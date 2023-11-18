45 areas of city being supplied by 80 tankers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The number of tankers pressed into the service of supplying to the different areas of the city will be increased in the coming days.

It may be noted that various places in the eight districts of the Marathwada region are facing scarcity in the winter session.

A total of 80 tankers make 350 trips daily to supply water to 45 areas of the city. The number of tankers is likely to be increased after December.

Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation G Sreekanth said that water would be supplied by CSMC tankers if people demand the service. “The number of private tankers is more than the Municipal Corporation,” he said.

The CSMS and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran have started preparations to supply water every two days from February 1. Even if the city gets an additional 80 MLD of water, the other areas with scarcity will be supplied water through tankers. The district may face grim water scarcity in summer due to scanty rainfall this year.

“Those areas where were pipes laid down but do not get water through the tap, we plan to supply water to these areas with tankers if even this results in increasing number of tankers. We will ensure that no one will be deprived of water,” he added.

The CSMC collects a specific amount from citizens to supply water to 45 colonies through tankers. A total of 80 tankers make daily 350 trips. Executive Engineer of the Corporation K M Falaq said that 31 tankers fill water from N-5 Cidco well followed by 20 tankers from well from N-7, 18 tankers from the Kotla Colony well and eight tankers from the Nakshetrawadi well.