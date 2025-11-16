45 girls selected in Infosys campus drive at DIEMS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 45 girl students were selected in the campus drive of Infosys Company organised at Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies (DIEMS) on Saturday.

The special selection process was implemented for final year girls from 46 engineering colleges of the State at the DIEMS on November 13 and 14. Around 1800, girls from the State participated in this process.

A total of 45 girls were selected in this process, which went through three stages, namely online aptitude test, technical interview and HR interview. Out of them, 11 girls are from DIEMS.

This success has become a good example of women's empowerment and increasing participation of women in the technical sector.

Director of the college, Dr Subhash Lahane and General Secretary of MSP Mandal Satish Chavan, were present. MLC Chavan said that Infosys is a leading multinational IT company in India and provides services at a global level in various fields such as software development, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, data analytics, digital transformation and business consulting, for which you should be prepared. He felicitated the selected students with a bouquet and wished them a bright future.