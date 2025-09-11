45 K students to participate virtually in ‘Maha Geet’ event

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Secondary Education Department of Zilla Parishad (ZP) has started preparations on war-footing for singing 'Maharashtra Geet’ a mega event to be organised at Gokul Stadium, near the office of Superintendent of Police (rural), between 7 am and 10 am on September 17 as part of Marathwada Muktisangram Din celebration.

Around 75,000 students of the eighth to 12th standards from the district will sing together in the event. Of them, 45,000 students will participate virtually.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Education Officer (Secondary Section) Ashwini Lathkar said that 30,000 students from the city schools would participate in person and around 5,000 from each tehsil of the district would join online.

“The objective of the event is to awaken the spirit of patriotism and instill pride in students about their state and nation, while reminding them of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters,” she said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers, Education Minister, District Guardian Minister, MP and all local MLAs will remain present for the event at 9.30, on coming Wednesday.

For this initiative, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, Atul Save (Minister, OBC Welfare and Dairy Development), District Collector Deelip Swami and ZP Chief Executive Officer Ankit appealed to students for participation in this programme.