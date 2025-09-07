45-year-old man jumps into Godavari in Paithan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shocking incident occurred on Sunday, when a 45-year-old man from Apegaon allegedly jumped into the Godavari River from the bridge at Kuran Pimpri, Paithan around 11.30 am.

The man has been identified as Dnyaneshwar Aute. According to police sources, Dnyaneshwar Aute jumped into the river from the Godavari bridge located on the Apegaon–Kuran Pimpri road, Paithan. As news of the incident spread in the Apegaon area, hundreds of villagers rushed to the spot and informed the police. Police inspector Mahadev Gomare arrived at the scene and alerted the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Fire Brigade. The fire brigade personnel conducted a search for Dnyaneshwar Aute in the river until late at night but could not locate him. The search was called off due to darkness. Police Inspector Gomare stated that the search operation would resume on Monday morning. The reason behind Dnyaneshwar Aute’s jump into the Godavari remains unclear.

Fire brigade personnel of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation searching for Dnyaneshwar Aute in the Godavari River at Apegaon, Paithan.