46 colleges submit application forms on exam day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The examinations of new courses to be conducted by the Examination Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University were postponed on the eve of November 17 due to technical difficulties. The examinations were to commence on November 18.

Shocking information came to light that some colleges submitted applications a day before the examination, while others submitted them on the day of the papers.

There are 474 affiliated colleges within the university’s jurisdiction. Of them, 46 colleges submitted 7,675 application forms a day before the exam and on the exam day. This led to the postponement of examinations. The Examination Department may take action against the colleges in the coming days.