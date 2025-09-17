460 citizens donated blood on Marathwada Muktisangram Din

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the occasion of Marathwada Muktisangram Din, a blood donation camp was jointly organised on Wednesday by the Lions Club of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chikalthana and the Terapanth Yuvak Parishad at Kranti Chowk and six other locations in the city. A total of 460 donors voluntarily participated and donated blood.

The camp at Kranti Chowk was inaugurated in the morning by Subhash Nahaar. Former Lions District Governor Sunil Desarda, Zone Chairperson Gajanan Chauhan, Dr. Datta Kadam, Deputy District Governor Rahul Ausekar, Kalyani Shukla, and Arvind Machhar were prominent amongst those present on the occasion.

Throughout the day-long camp, 460 donors came forward for blood donation. For the success of the initiative, sincere efforts were taken by Lions Club Chikalthana president Rajesh Shukla, secretary Sudarshan Potbhare, treasurer Narendra Jadhav, along with Terapanth Yuvak Parishad office-bearers including president Virendra Marlecha, Saurabh Nahata, Rupesh Abad, Mayur Achha, Harshal Dhoka, Ajit Lodha, Mahavir Challani, Kamal Lodha, Tejas Jain, and others.